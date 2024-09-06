ASBM University celebrates ‘Akanksha’

Bhubaneswar: ASBM University celebrated “Akanksha,” the inauguration ceremony of the new batch (2024-25).The event was presided over by University Founder and President Prof Biswajeet Pattanayak.

Tata Power Odisha Discoms (TPCODL) HR Chief Shyam Sundar Choudhury advised the students to continually develop their core competencies. He also said dependability,adaptability and respectful behaviour are the prized possessions of a great corporatecandidate.

HumanResources (East) of ArcelorMittaI Nippon Steel India Head Debabrata Dash said the current corporate world needs problem solvers.

Ernst & Young Partner and Odisha Head Ashok Kumar Singha advised the students to develop resilience and promptness. Prof Biswajeet Pattanayak said the recipe of life for everyone isdifferent and advised the students to decode and shape the purpose of their own lives.

He said the driving force of a fruitful life is to “balance our rights and duties.”

ViceChancellor Prof Ranjan Kumar Bal welcomed the gathering whileProViceChancellor Prof Phalgu Niranjana administered the pledge of theHonour Code to the students.

Academic Dean Prof Manmath Nath Samantarayproposed a vote of thanks.