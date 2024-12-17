Live
ASBM University hosts IGNITE 2024
Bhubaneswar: The ASBM University hosted IGNITE 2024, a National Youth Festival, on December 13 and 14. Drawing over 500 participants from Odisha and across India, the two-day cultural extravaganza showcased an array of vibrant events and competitions.
The festival began with vocalists showcasing their melodic prowess during the Voice of Ignite competition. Gaming enthusiasts engaged in fierce battles in tournaments for popular games like BGMI and Free Fire. Creativity took center stage with competitions like Ad Mad, where participants presented witty advertisements. The artistic flair of students was on full display in the Modern Art event, where unique masterpieces reflected diverse contemporary themes. Beat Boxing left the crowd spellbound by rhythmic mastery. The War of Bands lit up the evening with electrifying musical performances.
Addressing the gathering, Prof Biswajeet Pattanayak, Founder and President of ASBM University, emphasised the transformative role of cultural festivals in fostering creativity among students. On Day 2, the Rap Battle saw participants engage in sharp, lyrical showdowns. Dance enthusiasts took the stage in Let’s Nacho, presenting dynamic and synchronised performances.
Intellectual pursuits were highlighted in Quizzerra, where students showcased their knowledge in a thrilling contest of trivia. The adventurous spirit of the participants was on display during the Treasure Hunt, as teams raced across the campus in search of hidden treasures, blending excitement with strategy. Creativity reached its pinnacle with Fashion Fusion, where participants brought glamour and innovation to the ramp.
Orissa High Court Senior Lawyer Laxmidhar Pangari and Prof Biswajeet Pattanayak commended the participants for their exceptional talent.