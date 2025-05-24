Ashok Gehlot defends Gandhis, criticises BJP over ED and issues in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has strongly defended Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi against the allegations being raised by the BJP, calling them politically motivated and baseless.

Gehlot said the BJP is deliberately targeting Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, including in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case related to the National Herald newspaper.

He emphasised that the National Herald was started nearly 90 years ago and was part of Congress’s historical legacy. “There are many newspapers that operate and many that don’t. Congress tried to revive the National Herald. The BJP’s problem is that if this newspaper becomes active again, they can’t tolerate that it's associated with Congress and religious harmony,” Gehlot said.

He further claimed that false cases have been filed regarding a newspaper that hasn’t even been published recently.

“Where there has been no transaction of even Rs 1, no exchange of money, then what is the justification for ED action?” he asked.

Gehlot added that if the opposition fails to question such misuse of power, the public will start questioning the opposition’s silence.

“Whenever questions are raised, BJP leaders get irritated. But it is our responsibility to question such undemocratic actions,” he added.

Turning to state-level issues, Gehlot criticised the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ investment summit, stating that the initiative is more about claims than results.

“There is no visible investment on the ground. Rajasthan is facing serious issues related to drinking water and electricity. There are power cuts lasting four to five hours in several areas,” he said.

He urged the Chief Minister to address these grassroots problems with urgency and ensure that the public doesn’t suffer.

“The heatwave is making things worse. The administration must act sensitively and ensure basic amenities are provided without disruption,” he said.

Commenting on the ongoing Nautapa (nine hottest days of the year) period, Gehlot urged people to avoid stepping out in extreme heat and take necessary precautions to safeguard their health.



