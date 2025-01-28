  • Menu
Ashok Mahapatra felicitated

Ashok Mahapatra felicitated
Bhubaneswar : Dr Ashok Kumar Mahapatra, eminent neurosurgeon and presently Principal Advisor (Health Sciences) at Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA), was felicitated by SOA Founder President Manojranjan Nayak on being selected for Padma Shri. Dr Mahapatra, who headed the Neurosurgery department at AIIMS, New Delhi, and was appointed the first Director of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, also served as SOA Vice Chancellor.

Nayak congratulated Dr Mahapatra on being bestowed with Padma Shri and said his contribution to the nation in the realm of healthcare was immense. Prasenjeet Mohanty, SOA’s Pro Vice Chancellor; Jyoti Ranjan Das, Dean (Student’s Welfare); Ayaskanta Mohanty, Dean, Institute of Business and Computer Studies (IBCS) and Manoranjan Das, Associate Dean, IBCS, were present.

