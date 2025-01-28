Live
- Fire Breaks Out at Electric Vehicle Showroom in Bengaluru; Car Catches Fire Near Belagavi
- PM Modi to Visit the US in February for Talks with President Trump
- 12,700 km roads have been mended so far: Min
- Haryana draining industrial waste into Yamuna, claims Atishi
- Delhi's air quality dips to poor category
- BJP's Karnail is richest candidate worth Rs. 259 crore
- Row over open air public gym in SKCG
- Radicalism on rise under AAP-ruled Punjab: Congress
- SC to consider admission of Rohingya children in MCD schools
- Devotees hail Yogi’s Kumbh arrangements
Just In
Ashok Mahapatra felicitated
Dr Ashok Kumar Mahapatra, eminent neurosurgeon and presently Principal Advisor (Health Sciences) at Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA), was felicitated by SOA Founder President Manojranjan Nayak on being selected for Padma Shri. Dr Mahapatra, who headed the Neurosurgery department at AIIMS, New Delhi, and was appointed the first Director of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, also served as SOA Vice Chancellor.
Bhubaneswar : Dr Ashok Kumar Mahapatra, eminent neurosurgeon and presently Principal Advisor (Health Sciences) at Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA), was felicitated by SOA Founder President Manojranjan Nayak on being selected for Padma Shri. Dr Mahapatra, who headed the Neurosurgery department at AIIMS, New Delhi, and was appointed the first Director of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, also served as SOA Vice Chancellor.
Nayak congratulated Dr Mahapatra on being bestowed with Padma Shri and said his contribution to the nation in the realm of healthcare was immense. Prasenjeet Mohanty, SOA’s Pro Vice Chancellor; Jyoti Ranjan Das, Dean (Student’s Welfare); Ayaskanta Mohanty, Dean, Institute of Business and Computer Studies (IBCS) and Manoranjan Das, Associate Dean, IBCS, were present.