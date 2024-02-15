Live
Ashwini Vaishnaw files nomination for Rajya Sabha polls from Odisha
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday filed nomination paper as a BJP candidate for the third Rajya Sabha seat from Odisha at the state assembly here.
Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday filed nomination paper as a BJP candidate for the third Rajya Sabha seat from Odisha at the state assembly here.
State BJP chief Manmohan Samal, veteran leader Pitambar Acharya and others were present during the filing of nomination.
Talking to media persons after filing nomination, Vaishnaw, union minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, said: "I thank BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving me another opportunity to serve Odisha."
Vaishnaw said: " I pray before Lord Jagannath and Ram to bestow me with the power to serve the state and fulfill Modiji's dream to make Odisha a developed state."
Unlike 2019, the ruling Biju Janata Dal leaders remained absent during the filing of Vaishnaw's nomination in the assembly this time.
Vaishnaw also neither mentioned anything about BJD or Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik nor extended thanks for supporting his candidature.
The BJD on Wednesday announced its support for the candidature of Vaishnaw after BJP nominated the union minister for Rajya Sabha polls from Odisha.
The BJD, in a press statement, clarified that the party backed Vaishnaw keeping in view the larger interest of state's railways and telecom development.
Two BJD candidates Debashish Samantaray and Subhasish Khuntia have already filed their nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha polls.
The elections for the membership of the Upper House of the Parliament will be conducted on February 27.