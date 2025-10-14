Ashwini Vaishnaw Highlights Major Transformations in Indian Railways; Announces Enhanced Technological Upgrades and New Training Initiatives for RPF

Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology, graced the Raising Day Parade of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) as the Chief Guest at the RPF Zonal Training Centre, Valsad today. During the event, the Union Minister felicitated 41 RPF personnel who were awarded the prestigious President’s Medals for Meritorious Service, Jeevan Raksha Medals etc, for their courageous efforts in saving passengers' lives. These awards reflect the exemplary service of the RPF in safeguarding the nation's railway network and are set to inspire other members of the force to continue their dedicated efforts with renewed vigour.

The Union Minister also took the ceremonial salute during the RPF parade, marking a significant display of discipline and commitment. The Minister appreciated the high standard of discipline, precision, and dedication displayed by the personnel during the parade.

In his address, Shri Vaishnaw extended warm greetings to the RPF personnel on their Foundation Day and commended their unwavering dedication and commitment in ensuring the safety and security of passengers and railway property. The Minister appreciated the RPF’s remarkable service during the recent Mahakumbh, ensuring the security and safe & smooth travel of millions of devotees.

The Union Minister highlighted that Indian Railways is undergoing a historic transformation under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. In the past 11 years, nearly 35,000 km of new railway tracks have been laid, and 99% of the railway network (around 60,000 km) has been electrified. At present, almost 150 Vande Bharat and 30 Amrit Bharat Express trains are operational, offering world-class travel experiences to passengers. 1300 stations have been taken for redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, with 110 stations already inaugurated and work on the remaining is being done at a fast pace.





He further stated that to cater to the festive season demand, a record number of over 12,000 special trains are being operated for Diwali and Chhath, ensuring convenient travel for all passengers.

Shri Vaishnaw emphasized that the KAVACH system is being rapidly deployed on major routes such as Delhi–Howrah and Delhi–Mumbai and is at an advanced stage. KAVACH has been installed on 1200 locomotives. He also stated that about 7000 coaches are being manufactured every year, while 3500 general coaches have been added for the convenience of people.





He further said that Modern Technology is being used at a massive scale in the Railway Protection Force and necessary training is also being imparted in this direction.





Shri Dhaval Patel, Member of Parliament, Valsad; Shri Bharatbhai Patel, MLA, Valsad; Shri Jitubhai Chaudhari, MLA, Kaprada; Shri Ramanlal Patkar, MLA, Umargam; Smt Sonali Mishra, Director General RPF; Shri Vivek Kumar Gupta, General Manager, Western Railway; Shri Ajoy Sadany, IG Cum Principal Chief Security Commissioner, Western Railway; Shri Pankaj Singh, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Central Division and other Senior Officers from Headquarters and Division of Western Railway were present at the event.

The RPF Raising Day Parade is celebrated by the RPF members and their families. It is a day to reaffirm their commitment to the public. The RPF has emerged as a force with compassion as it has been helping women, children, sick, elderly, differently abled and others in need of care and protection coming in contact with railways. The force has been working round the clock for providing safe, secure and comfortable travel experience to Railway passengers. It has become a crucial stakeholder in the national security grid by playing an important role in transport security, taking preventive action against acts of terror, fighting crime including Human Trafficking and smuggling, helping police and other Law Enforcement Agencies in detection of crime, aiding in maintenance of law & order.

The Railway Protection Force has dedicated itself to the service of the nation and its citizens with utmost dedication, sincerity and hard work to realise the objective of “Sewa Hi Sankalp” leaving no stone unturned in working towards their motto- “Yasho Labhaswa” or “Attain Glory”.