ASI Conducts Carbon Dating At Kartikeya Temple In UP's Sambhal, Reopened After 46 Years

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) conducted carbon dating at the Kartikeya Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on Friday. The temple, closed since 1978 after communal riots displaced the local Hindu community, was reopened on December 13 following 46 years of being locked, according to local accounts.

A discreet inspection was carried out by a four-member ASI team, as confirmed by the district’s District Magistrate. The team also examined five nearby pilgrimage sites, including Bhadrak Ashram, Swargdeep, and Chakrapani, alongside inspecting 19 wells. To maintain a low profile, the ASI had requested the local administration to keep the activities away from media attention.

Authorities revealed that the temple was rediscovered during an anti-encroachment drive. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra, leading a campaign against electricity theft, said, "While inspecting the area, we stumbled upon the temple and immediately informed district officials."

Following its reopening, three idols were uncovered near a well during excavation. The idols, believed to depict Goddesses Parvati and Lakshmi, were found in a damaged condition at a depth of 15 to 20 feet.

The discovery prompted the Sambhal administration to request the ASI to conduct carbon dating to establish the shrine's historical significance. The temple, located close to the Shahi Jama Masjid, sits near a site where four people died in November during protests against a court-ordered survey.