Assam CM briefs PM on welfare schemes
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to apprise him of the progress made in various socio-economic indicators and welfare schemes in the State.
The Chief Minister also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy during his visit to the national capital. Sarma said he also conveyed “on behalf of the people of Assam, our anticipation to welcome him (PM) on 8th September — a moment that will mark another milestone in our State’s development journey”. Sarma also presented the Prime Minister with a ‘gamosa’ (Assamese hand towel) and several mementoes.
The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Assam on September 8 to inaugurate the year-long celebration of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary and dedicate the nation’s first bio-ethanol plant at Numaligarh in Golaghat district. Sarma also met the Finance Minister in Parliament and briefed her about Assam’s progress on socio-economic parameters and sought her ministry’s support and cooperation in furthering the economic development of the State. Sarma also met the Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, and discussed Coal India’s operations in Tinsukia district’s Margherita.