Assam CM, family take holy dip at Sangam

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a dip in Maha Kumbh on Friday and said that words cannot describe his experience.

Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, "Words fail to describe the experience of my dip today at Triveni Sangam, which is not just a confluence of rivers- It is a convergence of faith, spirituality and heritage of crores of Santanis."

"#MahaKumbh is the divine bridge connecting Manushya with Mahadev," he added.

CM Sarma has also praised the arrangements made by the UP administration in Maha Kumbh. The Chief Minister was accompanied by his wife, son and daughter.

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed the Samajwadi Party (SP) over its alleged attempts to defame the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj with baseless and misleading claims.

Addressing the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on the second day, CM Adityanath delivered a sharp rebuttal to the Opposition's allegations surrounding Maha Kumbh and said that it was not a government or party event but rather a celebration of society.

The Chief Minister emphasised that while the House was engaged in discussion, more than 56.25 crore devotees had taken a dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam.

He criticised the Opposition's alleged attempts to spread rumours with misleading videos targeting Sanatan Dharma, Ganga, the Hindu faith and the Mahakumbh.

"Such actions are not just an attack on Sanatan beliefs but a direct affront to the faith of 56 crore devotees and the spiritual essence of India itself," he remarked in the House.

He further stated: "The Maha Kumbh is not an event tied to any particular party or government but a grand celebration of society."

The government's role, he emphasised, is that of a humble facilitator, dedicated to fulfilling its responsibilities with the utmost sincerity.

"We see ourselves as servants entrusted with this duty and will discharge it with complete commitment. Our deep reverence for India's eternal traditions makes it our responsibility to honour and uphold them," he said.