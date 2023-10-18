Assam CM Questions Rahul Gandhi's Critique of Dynastic Politics, Citing Rajnath Singh's Son

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has entered into a heated debate over dynastic politics, prompted by Rahul Gandhi's remarks during his visit to poll-bound Mizoram. Rahul Gandhi criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah, citing examples of dynastic politics within the BJP, including Jay Shah, Anurag Thakur, and Pankaj Singh, who is Rajnath Singh's son. Responding to this, Himanta Biswa Sarma questioned whether Rajnath Singh's son, who is just an MLA in Uttar Pradesh, can be equated with Priyanka Gandhi regarding dynastic politics.



Sarma emphasized that Rahul Gandhi needs to grasp the concept of dynastic politics before making such statements. He remarked that Rahul's entire family is involved in the Congress party, while Amit Shah's son is not a part of the BJP. Sarma argued that when comparing the two, it is essential to consider the extent of control exerted by family members. He asserted that Rajnath Singh's son does not control the BJP, unlike Priyanka Gandhi's role in the Congress.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also questioned the relevance of Amit Shah's son in the debate, pointing out the need for an objective analysis of BJP leaders and their children's involvement in politics.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier raised the issue of dynastic politics, asking about the roles of Amit Shah's and Rajnath Singh's sons within the BJP. This exchange of words added fuel to the ongoing controversy, where BJP leaders brought up Shashi Tharoor's statement regarding the Congress being a family-run party. Tharoor later clarified that his comments were misrepresented, explaining that he had frequently highlighted the historical connection between the Nehru-Gandhi family and the Congress Party and that it was not intended as a formal public statement.