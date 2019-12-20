Trending :
Assam CM says no threat to land or language, internet back after 10 days

In no way will the honour of Assam be affected, CM Sonowal assured people of the state.

Guwahati: Amid protests against Citizenship Act, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday assured people that no one could steal rights of the sons of the soil of Assam.

He said, "There is no threat to our language or our identity. In no way will the honour of Assam be affected. We will always have the support of the people and will move forward with peace in the state."

The statement came minutes after mobile services were resumed in Assam on Friday, ten days after it was snapped in the wake of violent protests over the new citizenship law.

A senior official of private telecom operator Airtel said the ban was lifted from 9 am on Friday.

"As we did not received any fresh order to continue with the blackout, we have lifted the ban from 9 am," he said. The state government had said that mobile internet services in the state would be restored from Friday though the Gauhati High Court had ordered restoration of the service by 5 pm on Thursday.

Broadband services have already resumed in Assam.

