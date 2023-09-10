Assam eyes nine Guinness Records with mega plantation drive

Guwahati : The Assam government has been eyeing for at least nine Guinness World Records through a largest plantation drive in the state.

Under an initiative of Amrit Brikhya Andolon, one crore saplings will be planted in just three hours on September 17. The initiative has also been divided into different categories spread over more than a week.

On Sunday, saplings were distributed to the people and organisations who have earlier registered under the Amrit Brikhya Andolon program.

In Guwahati’s Khanapara Veterinary Ground, the Chief Minister Sarma was also present during the distribution of saplings.

Sarma wrote on X: “Superb energy among my sisters and baideus as they collected the sapling and getting ready for September 17, 2023 program - a Jan Andolan to plant 1 crore saplings within 3 hours. My humble request - take care of these saplings.”

Official said that the largest number of seedlings were distributed in one day at one venue at Veterinary Ground in Guwahati. This will break the record of Uttar Pradesh which distributed 76,824 seedlings.

Earlier on Saturday, a 22-km-long spiral of 3.5 lakh seedlings was made at the same venue. A senior government officer said that both these events will mark entries of World records in the Guinness book.

For next seven days, there will be another seven attempts to make seven Guinness World Records, an official statement mentioned.