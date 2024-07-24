Assam has retrieved encroached land - 'larger' than Chandigarh, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday asserted that due to the state government's proactive approach, a sizable quantity of land encroached was freed which is bigger than Chandigarh city.

According to him, at least 167 square kilometres of land was recovered in the state in the last three years.

Chandigarh city has an area of 114 square kilometres.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Sarma wrote, "In the last 3 years, with consistent Govt efforts & cooperation from a large section of society, we have been able to free up 167 Sq. Km of land from encroachers, an area larger than the size of Chandigarh city."

"We are committed to making every inch of land free from encroachers," he added.

Soon after Sarma took charge as Chief Minister in 2021, the state government has been conducting eviction drives in different parts of the state.

The opposition has several times alleged that CM Sarma has been targeting a particular community through evictions. However, CM Sarma turned down the allegations asserting that retrieving encroached land is his top priority.