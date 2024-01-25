Assam Police Transfers Rahul Gandhi Clash Case To CID: Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Investigation Intensifies

The Assam Police has transferred the case involving Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the clash between party workers and police during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to the state CID, as announced by Assam DGP GP Singh on social media platform X. The case, which pertains to the "violation of various laws" during the Congress's yatra in Guwahati on Tuesday, will undergo a thorough investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the CID's jurisdiction.







Reference Basistha PS Case No. 55/24 U/S.120(B)/143/147/188/283/353/332/333/427 IPC R/W Sec. 3 of PDPP Act relating to violation of various laws during road event of Indian National Congress at Guwahati on January 23rd 2024 has been transferred to CID Assam for a thorough and… — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) January 24, 2024





The incident unfolded when the Assam government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, directed the yatra away from central Guwahati, instructing it to use the Guwahati bypass instead. This decision led to clashes between Congress workers and the police at Khanapara crossing, the entry point to the city, as the yatra was denied permission to follow its originally planned route.

Visuals from the scene captured Congress supporters, many carrying party flags, engaging in altercations with police personnel and attempting to breach barricades, all while Rahul Gandhi observed from a distance. The clash ensued after the authorities cited potential traffic disruptions and law and order concerns as reasons for rerouting the yatra.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized the police case against its leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, in Guwahati, labeling it a "political FIR" lacking factual basis. Ramesh expressed confidence in exploring legal remedies to address the situation and took a jibe at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, thanking him for inadvertently drawing attention to the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra through his actions.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, embarked on January 14 from Manipur and is scheduled to conclude on March 20 in Mumbai. The Assam leg of the march, which began on January 18, covers 833 km in 17 districts and is set to enter West Bengal. The yatra's ambitious route spans 6,713 km over 67 days, passing through 110 districts in 15 states.