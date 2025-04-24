Assembly moves toward digital transformation

New Delhi: In a key development aimed at preserving and modernising Delhi’s legislative heritage, Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta met with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the Parliament Secretariat to discuss initiatives focused on strengthening the institutional framework of the Delhi Assembly.

The 40-minute meeting covered plans to enhance the Assembly’s infrastructure, promote transparency, and advance digitalisation. Gupta briefed Birla on ongoing efforts to elevate the historic Delhi Vidhan Sabha complex to the status of a national heritage site. These initiatives are intended to honor the city’s democratic legacy while ensuring accessibility and relevance for future generations.

A major outcome of the meeting was the directive from the Lok Sabha Speaker to initiate the transformation of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha library into a fully digital e-library. This move is expected to improve public access to legislative documents and ensure long-term preservation of institutional records. The Lok Sabha Secretariat has been instructed to provide full support to the Assembly in executing these plans. Gupta also noted that the complete archival records and proceedings of the Delhi Assembly Secretariat—dating back to its inception—have been systematically preserved at the historic Town Hall of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Recognising the importance of these records, Birla directed their inclusion in the broader digitisation initiative, highlighting the need to safeguard India’s legislative history.