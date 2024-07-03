ASSOCHAM Illness to Wellness salutes the contribution of the Doctor’s and their fraternity

New Delhi: ASSOCHAM CSR Council, under the ‘Illness to Wellness’ initiative on the occasion of National Doctor’s Day, recognises the unwavering dedication of the doctors in alleviating pain and suffering in the society and providing yeoman service.

Acknowledging the tireless work carried out by doctors throughout the year, ‘Illness to Wellness’ is proud to honour this community of extraordinary men and women who dedicate their lives towards ensuring health and well-being of citizens without thinking about their own needs and expectations.

Anil Rajput, Chairperson, ASSOCHAM National CSR Council, said: “Doctors are the backbone of our healthcare system, they are there for us in our moments of vulnerability, providing not only medical expertise but also empathy and comfort. Our relationship with the doctors has grown deeper and stronger with each passing year and it is only because of their unwavering commitment and support that the Illness to Wellness campaign has increasingly achieved its set objectives and goals. Their devotion to their patients is steadfast, often sacrificing their own time and comfort to care for them. Over the past few years, we have witnessed the extraordinary lengths to which doctors go to protect and heal the communities. The global pandemic has underscored the vital role that doctors play in our lives with their bravery, resilience, and infinite dedication which is indeed nothing short of heroic. Today, we honour their continuous pursuit of medical excellence, as well as their enduring compassion for humanity. In-addition, we recognize the long hours, the sleepless nights, and the emotional toll that comes with the profession- their sacrifices do not go unnoticed, and we are profoundly grateful to them.”

On this Doctor’s Day, we honor the invaluable contributions of our doctors to the Indian society. Their unwavering dedication, tireless efforts, and compassionate care have been the backbone of our healthcare system. From bustling cities to remote villages, these healthcare frontlines have worked relentlessly to ensure the well-being of our diverse population. Today, we celebrate their remarkable service and profound impact on the health and happiness of our nation, said Mr. Deepak Sood Secretary General ASSOCHAM.

Greeting the entire medical fraternity on the occasion of National Doctor’s Day, Padma Shri Prof. (Dr.) Sanjeev Bagai, Paediatrician & Paediatric Nephrologist, Chairman & Managing Director, Nephron Clinic, New Delhi, said: “We are looking at preventing chronic diseases and I think an initiative like ‘Illness To Wellness’ is a great way to spread awareness. We are looking at wellness as major core area in which we are not only looking at this generation, but the next generation forward. We are looking at public awareness messages in the areas of personal hygiene, personal health, vaccination to ensure preventive measures are taken by citizens.”

Speaking on the impact of the ‘Illness to Wellness’ initiative, Dr. G.C. Khilnani, Chairman, PSRI Institute of Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, said: “I have been associated with ASSOCHAM for almost five years. I am aware of the good work being done by the organisation in the form of Illness to Wellness initiative and it is playing an extremely important role in spreading awareness about various diseases and the preventive measures that need to be taken.”

To express its gratitude towards the dedication and compassion shown by the medical fraternity, Illness to Wellness organised a program on the 29th of June. It also acknowledged the significant role played by doctors and served as an occasion to highlight their contributions in building a healthy and resilient nation.



Over 80 doctors attended the event which included (Padma Bhushan) Dr. TS Kler, Chairman, BLK-Max Heart and Vascular Institute (Padma Shri), Dr. Randeep Guleria, Chairman, Institute of Internal Medicine, Respiratory and Sleep Medicine, Medanta and Ex-Director AIIMS, New Delhi; (Padma Bhushan) Dr. SK Sarin, Senior Professor, Department of Hepatology & Director, Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi; (Padma Shri) Dr. Yash Gulati, Sr. Joint Replacement, Sports and Spine Orthopaedic Surgeon, Apollo Hospital, Delhi; (Padma Shri) Dr. Mohsin Wali, Cardiologist and former honorary Physician to the President of India, Dr. Rajinder K Dhamija, Director, Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), Government of NCT of Delhi and many more.

The ‘Illness to Wellness’ campaign was introduced in 2014 and remains committed to promoting health and well-being through empowering, educating, collaborating and adopting of sustainable health practices. Over the years, it has aimed to maximise outreach and impact, from organising camps and awareness campaigns to holding regular webinars on key health topics and developments- with the clear purpose of raising awareness and providing motivation and remedies







