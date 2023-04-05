  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

At 4,435, India sees highest one-day rise in Covid cases since September 2022

Coronavirus update in India
x

Coronavirus update in India (Photo/IANS)

Highlights

India on Wednesday reported 4,435 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day jump since September 2022, according to the Union ministry of Health and Family Affairs.

New Delhi: India on Wednesday reported 4,435 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day jump since September 2022, according to the Union ministry of Health and Family Affairs.

The number of active cases stands at 23,091, the data showed.

With the surge in the past 24 hours, the tally has climbed to 4,47,33,719. Also, 15 deaths reported during the same time span has pushed the toll to 5,30,916.

As per the ministry data, the national Covid recovery rate was pegged at 98.76 per cent.

While one death each was reported from Delhi, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Puducherry and Rajasthan, four each were reconciled by Maharashtra and Kerala.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X