Atishi accuses Centre of exploiting electoral rolls

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi alleged on Tuesday that the central government is attempting to manipulate the electoral process by getting AAP supporters removed from electoral rolls as the BJP fears defeat in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi claimed, "The central government is trying to win the Delhi elections by unfair means. They are orchestrating the removal of voters from the electoral roll, particularly those aligned with AAP." There was no immediate response from the BJP. The senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader cited an October 28 order by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi transferring 29 Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) as the first step in this alleged conspiracy. Atishi also claimed that a District Magistrate (DM) overseeing seven assembly constituencies had instructed officials to remove 20,000 voters from the rolls. Appealing to booth-level officers to resist such actions, she urged them to document any undue pressure or coercion. "If someone tries to force you into cutting voters' names, record it and send it to me. I will ensure action is taken. The Constitution of India is in your hands today," she said. With Delhi elections slated for February 2025, AAP is vying for a third consecutive term following its resounding 2020 victory, where it won 62 of 70 seats.

Atishi inaugurated an underground shooting range at the National Cadet Corps Bhawan in Delhi's Rohini, providing the cadets of the city with access to modern training facilities.

Atishi said the facility will be equipped with state-of-the-art target systems and advanced equipment and it would operate round the clock throughout the year.

She said that the facility will provide cadets with uninterrupted opportunities to practice and improve their skills. "I hope that the next Olympic medal will be won by one of our National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets," the chief minister said referring to Olympians like Manu Bhaker. Highlighting the challenges faced by aspiring athletes, she said, "Sports training is often very expensive and unaffordable for many. There are numerous talented youngsters whose parents cannot bear the costs of professional training." This facility will enable Delhi's sportspersons, especially those facing financial constraints, to receive quality training to pursue their dreams, Atishi added.