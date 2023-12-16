Atishi asks PWD Principal Secy to repair all the potholes in Delhi by Dec 31

New Delhi: Delhi Minister Atishi on Saturday pulled up the PWD for laxity and apathy towards the dismal condition of roads in the national Capital, and also issued an ultimatum to the department’s Principal Secretary to repair all the potholes in the city by the end of the year.

In her communication to the PWD Principal Secretary, Atishi, who also holds the PWD portfolio said, “All roads wider than 60 feet are maintained by the PWD. However, these roads are in an abysmal condition in many parts of the city.”

She said that many roads have potholes, many have large patches that need repair and some are entirely broken and are unmotorable.

“For the last six months I have been repeatedly directing the PWD to ensure maintenance of these roads. However, no action whatsoever has been taken. This is despite the fact that I have taken at least ten meetings on this issue and have gone on multiple ground visits with PWD officers,” she said.

Atishi added that the state of these roads was shocking. “Serious accidents are possible given the state of disrepair of these roads. The people of Delhi are suffering because of the laxity and apathy of the PWD. This is not acceptable,” she said.

She directed the PWD Principal Secretary to send daily reports of pothole repairs to her office and make a list of all the roads that require re-surfacing.

“This resurfacing of all broken roads has to begin by February 1, 2023 and be completed by the end of February,” she said.

“It is the personal responsibility of Principal Secretary PWD to ensure that these timelines are strictly adhered to. Strict action must be taken against any officers who cause delay by even a single day,” she added.