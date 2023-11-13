Atishi instructed the District Magistrates to look after the preparations for Chhath festival

New Delhi: As Diwali concludes, the buzz about the great festival of Chhath has started. People have started preparations for this. This festival is celebrated with great pomp, especially in Delhi, where a large number of Purvanchal people reside, with great faith and enthusiasm. With the passage of time, it began to be organized on a larger scale. The Delhi government has already started preparations to ensure that there is no inconvenience or shortage during this great festival of Purvanchalis. This time, the work of preparing about one thousand Chhath Ghats has started. In this regard, Delhi Government Minister Atishi met with all district magistrates to discuss Chhath festival preparations, and several MLAs and department officials were also present.

Atishi asked the district magistrates to cooperate by meeting with representatives from all Chhath Puja organizing committees in order to expedite the work of preparing Chhath Ghats and make other arrangements. She told the officers that in order to avoid last-minute shortages or inconveniences for devotees during the puja, Chhath Ghats should be prepared in accordance with suggestions from the organizing committee, and proper cleanliness at the Ghats should be ensured. It is necessary to make plans so that the devotees can celebrate this great festival with complete devotion.

The Delhi government has directed authorities to prepare one thousand Chhath Ghats around the city, and work on this has already begun. There are also several Chhath Ghats that are being created together by the locals. One of these is the Chhath Ghat in Qutub Vihar, where people are working together to build the Chhath Ghat. She stated that the central government has not provided necessary help for the construction of the Chhath Ghats and that if we rely on the government, Chhath Ghat would not be built even on Sandhya Arghya. The government has not yet released a tender for the repair and construction of the Chhath Ghats.