Atishi took oath as the 8th CM of Delhi, LG VK Saxena administered the oath of office and secrecy to her

New Delhi: Atishi has become the new Chief Minister of Delhi. She has become the 8th and third woman Chief Minister of Delhi. Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena administered the oath of CM to Atishi in a simple ceremony held at Raj Niwas on Saturday (September 21). Along with Atishi, five ministers also took oath. The new ministers who took oath include Sultanpur Majra MLA Mukesh Ahlawat, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Imran Hussain.

It is worth noting that Sultanpur Majra MLA Mukesh Ahlawat has become a minister in the Delhi government for the first time. While Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain were also cabinet ministers in the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal was also present at the swearing-in ceremony of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP leaders. He was sitting on the seat next to Delhi BJP MLA Vijender Gupta who was present at the swearing-in ceremony, both were seen talking for a long time.

Atishi is currently an MLA from Kalkaji assembly constituency of Delhi. She had the responsibility of PWD, Culture and Tourism Minister along with the Education Department of the Delhi Government. Atishi is considered close to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.