Attack on ED is result of constant provocations by Mamata against central agencies: Bengal LoP

Kolkata: West Bengal Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s constant provocative statements against the central agencies has resulted in the attack on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials and CAPF personnel in the state.

“If a single person had died in today’s incident, Mamata Banerjee and her whole party leadership would have succeeded in diverting the attention from the limitless corruption and the investigation that is going-on to nab the culprits,” LoP said.

The LoP also congratulated the CAPF personnel escorting the ED officials at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, where the attack took place, for maintaining calm even in face of the attack and refraining from getting into counter-retaliation.

“They have shown immense maturity and remained calm under such tremendous pressure by not shooting at the mob, even risking their lives by doing so,” he said.

He said that by refraining from retaliation, the CAPF personnel had actually foiled the ulterior motive of the state’s ruling party to hold the central forces personnel responsible for anyone getting killed in the counter-retaliation.

He said that instead of upholding the constitutional norms, respecting the federal judiciary and abiding by the judicial directions, the Chief Minister has time and again tried to instigate her unruly party workers.

"TMC workers are less political and more radical supporters of fundamentalism,” he alleged.

He also presented a compilation of video of the Chief Minister’s public speeches where she was seen and heard firing salvos against the central agencies and describing them as puppets of BJP in spearheading their actions in West Bengal.