Attack on ED team: CBI summons Sheikh Shahjahan's brother for questioning

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday issued a notice to Sheikh Alamgir, the younger brother of now-suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, for interrogation in connection with the attack on ED and CAPF teams at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on January 5.

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday issued a notice to Sheikh Alamgir, the younger brother of now-suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, for interrogation in connection with the attack on ED and CAPF teams at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on January 5.

Alamgir has been asked to report at CBI's Nizam Palace office in Kolkata on Thursday. Shahjahan, the accused mastermind behind the attack on ED and CAPF teams, is already in CBI custody.

On Wednesday, a CBI team accompanied by CAPF personnel reached Alamgir's residence at Sandeshkhali to serve the notice.

It is not yet known if Alamgir will comply with the CBI's summons.

Shahjahan, who was taken to a hospital for a check-up on Wednesday, will be presented before the Basirhat sub-divisional court on Wednesday.

Four persons, including Shahjahan, are presently in CBI custody in connection with the attack on the ED and CAPF teams on January 5.

