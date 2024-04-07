Attacks on Central investigating agencies in Bengal have become regular: PM Modi

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the attacks on the Central investigating agencies in West Bengal have become a regular affair.

“Trinamool Congress is organising attacks on the central agency officials with an aim to protect the extortionists against whom the probe is being conducted,” the Prime Minister said while addressing an election rally at Jalpaiguri.

He said that the law & order situation in West Bengal has reached such a stage where often the courts have to take suo motu cognisance.

Speaking at a huge @BJP4Bengal rally in Jalpaiguri. People of West Bengal are fully aware that the TMC, Left and Congress have formed an alliance to shield their corrupt leaders.https://t.co/ZzkHnepKTa — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2024

“The entire country knows what has happened at Sandeshkhali recently. The situation in West Bengal has become such that often the court has to intervene in such matters,” the Prime Minister said.

Claiming that Trinamool Congress wants to grab money which is for the poor people, the Prime Minister said that under no circumstance he will allow such a thing to happen.

“How can I allow this to happen? There will be more action against corruption in the state after the elections are over. To free the state from the clutches of corruption, what is required is to ensure that the deposits of the Trinamool Congress candidate are forfeited everywhere,” he said.

On Saturday, the NIA team was attacked by a group of local people in Bhupatinagar when they were returning after detaining two Trinamool Congress leaders Balai Charan Maity and Monobrata Jana.

This was the second attack on the central investigating agency in three months in West Bengal.

On January 5, ED and CAPF personnel were attacked by the locals in Sandeshkhali in which Trinamool leader Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested

Soon after Saturday's attack, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blamed NIA for the incident, saying that NIA had harassed the women in Bhupatinagar.