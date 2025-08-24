Attempts to build certain narrative, says Justice Reddy

New Delhi: Former Supreme Court Judge B Sudarshan Reddy, Opposition’s candidate for the Vice-Presidential election next month, has dismissed the allegations of having a pro-Maoism outlook, dismissing such remarks as “attempts to build a certain narrative”.

“I have not done anything in the past that would make anyone label me as a supporter of Naxalism,” Justice Reddy said. “Calling me a Naxalite supporter has no basis,” he said, indicating that there could be some misconception about a particular judgment that he authored.

“That wasn’t even my judgment. I merely authored it, and it was a judgment of the Supreme Court. Three attempts were made to nullify it, all of which failed."

"A review petition was filed and also dismissed,” said Justice Reddy.

The 79-year-old former apex court judge said those making such comments, perhaps, didn’t get a chance to read the full judgment. “Maybe someone briefed them incorrectly or they are trying to build a certain narrative,” he said.

On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacked Justice Reddy over the Salwa Judum judgement and accused him of ‘supporting’ Naxalism. Citing the judgment, Shah accused Justice Reddy of 'supporting' Naxalism and said that had it not been there, Left Wing extremism would have ended by 2020.

Justice Reddy said that Shah would not have made the remarks had he read the complete judgement. "I do not wish to join an issue directly with the Honourable Home Minister of India, whose constitutional duty and obligation is to protect the life, liberty and property of every citizen, irrespective of ideological differences. "Secondly, I have authored the judgment. The judgment is not mine, the judgment is of the Supreme Court," he said.

"I wish the Honourable Home Minister could have himself read the whole judgement instead of getting briefed by, I do not know... he would not have that much time to read the judgement which runs into about 40 pages.

If he would have read the judgement, perhaps he would not have made that comment. That's all I say and leave it there," he added.

The Opposition's Vice-Presidential candidate said he does not want to disturb the decorum of the debate by further commenting on the matter. "There must be decency in the debate," he said.