Authorities prohibit posting of 'provocative' messages on social media in Jammu

Jammu: Authorities in Jammu district on Wednesday imposed prohibitory orders to prevent posting of provocative messages on social media after the government granted ST status to Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir.

Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the grant of ST status shall not in any way affect the reservations of Gujjars and Bakerwals, who have already been given ST status.

However, the authorities apprehend that anti-social elements may try to mislead the public.

An order passed under section 144 of CrPc by District magistrate (DM) Jammu asked social media news portals operating in the district to refrain from posting messages that have potential to disturb communal harmony, cause breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility.

“It has been made to appear that there is a likelihood of serious breach of peace and order and disturbance of public tranquility which might cause grave danger to human lives and properties because of the disinformation that is being spread on social media platforms by posting/sharing of derogatory, discriminatory and provocative messages,” the order reads.

The order said that it is desirable that any breach of peace and order and disturbance of public tranquility which might cause grave danger to human lives and properties should be immediately prevented.

“There is sufficient ground to proceed under section 144 of CrPC and prohibit the individuals and social media news platforms/portals operating in Jammu from posting/sharing any such post/message that has the potential to disturb the communal harmony, cause breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility,” it said.

It said that the order shall come into force with immediate effect and any violation of this order shall invite punitive action under section 188 of Indian Penal Code, 1860.