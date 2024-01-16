Avaniyapuram Jallikattu: Karthik emerges as best bull tamer, wins car

Karthik of Avaniyapuram was adjudged the best bull tamer in the Avaniyapuram Jallikattu competition in Tamil Nadu's Madurai which was held as part of the Pongal celebrations.

The Avaniyapuram Jallikattu held on Monday was the first Jallikattu or bull taming festival of the new year in the district.

The second Jallikattu of the season in the district will be held on Tuesday in Palamedu, and on January 17 the famous Alanganallur Jallikattu will be held in the district.

The Avaniyapuram Jallikattu, which saw the participation of 825 bulls after 25 were rejected during physical fitness checks of the animals. Around 430 bull tamers also participated in the ten rounds of the event in which Karthik emerged victorious after taming 17 bulls.

The winner received a car, cow and calf. A bull of C.R. Kartik Kumar was adjudged as the best bull and the owner also received a car as also a calf and cow.

During the event around 150 people, including bull tamers, spectators and cops, were injured. Nine of the injured were admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai. A police sub-inspector and a head constable also suffered minor injuries.

Six bulls were injured during the event with one bull fracturing its leg.

Indian Red Cross volunteers provided medication to those who suffered injuries while the state Animal Husbandry Department took care of the well being of the bulls.

Ambulances and fire engines were also deployed at the venue. Sixteen general physicians and nine specialists from the Government Rajaji Hospital and district headquarters hospital were on duty at the location. A mobile X-ray unit was also deployed at the location for instant examination of the injured.

An ATLS (Advanced Trauma Life Support) unit was also placed at the location to provide immediate help to those grievously injured and to prevent any loss of life.