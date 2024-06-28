Aviation Ministry Advises Airlines To Monitor Airfares After Delhi Airport Roof Collapse

The Aviation Ministry has issued an advisory to all airlines, urging them to monitor any unusual increase in airfares to and from Delhi following the collapse of Terminal 1's roof at the Delhi airport due to heavy rain on Friday morning.

The ministry emphasized that flight cancellations and rescheduling should be done without any penal charges.

In a tweet, the Ministry of Civil Aviation stated, "In light of the unfortunate incident at Terminal 1 IGIA, Delhi, all airlines are advised to monitor any abnormal surge in airfares to and from Delhi and take necessary action regarding the same."

The incident has led to the cancellation of several flights from Terminal 1, with many services being shifted to other terminals.

All flights scheduled to depart from Terminal 1 until 2 pm have been canceled. Flights scheduled to depart after 2 pm will be operated from Terminals 2 and 3, according to Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu.

Previously, airlines had been advised to accommodate passengers on alternate flights or provide full refunds as per regulations, stated the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Passengers will receive full refunds or have the option to rebook on alternative flights and routes.

Delhi has experienced 228.1 mm of rain in the past 24 hours, marking one of the wettest spells recorded in June, resulting in waterlogging in several parts of the city. Between 2:30 am and 5:30 am alone, Delhi saw over 150 mm of rainfall.

The highest ever 24-hour rainfall recorded in June at Safdarjung, Delhi's primary observatory, was 235.5 mm on June 28, 1936.