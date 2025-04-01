Avoid false narrative on shortage of funds for health sector: Nadda

New Delhi: Union Health Minister, J.P. Nadda, on Tuesday flagged the slow rate of utilisation of central funds by states to improve health infrastructure, underscoring the need for timely implementation of projects and avoiding the false narrative that there is a shortage in the budget.

“Our states’ system has to improve so that they implement programmes in time and utilise the funds and… the utilisation certificate is most important. The moment you utilise we will give you the funds,” said Nadda in a reply in Rajya Sabha.

Nadda also requested members not to create a narrative that there is a shortage of funds for the health sector.

Highlighting the poor utilisation of central health funds by states, he said under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) Rs 64,180 crore were sanctioned, but the states managed to utilise only around Rs 20,000 crore.

“Under the 15th Finance Commission Rs 70,000 crore were sanctioned to states but only Rs 27,000 crore were released as utilisation certificates were not submitted,” he said in a supplementary reply to Congress member Rajeev Shukla, who alleged a shortage of funds for the health sector and sought augmentation of Budgetary allocation.

Earlier, the Minister blamed the Kerala government for an alleged delay in the release of central funds for the health sector, pointing to gaps in branding of health centres as Ayushman Bharat health and wellness centres.

Replying to a supplementary question by A.A. Rahim of the CPI(M), Nadda said, “We have requested the Kerala Government to follow the guidelines for standardisation in rebranding health centres as Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.”

“As soon as these guidelines are followed, the funding will be released accordingly,” he said.

Earlier, Rahim claimed that Kerala had been denied over Rs 600 crore under the National Heath Mission despite 72 per cent of the health centres being branded as desired by the central government.

Replying to another supplementary question from Sulata Deo of the BJD, Nadda said the central government is committed to improving health services in the underserved areas in Odisha and with this intention it had sanctioned at least five medical colleges and super specialty blocks in the state.

“At least three super specialty blocks have been sanctioned at Barrackpore, Cuttack and Barala,” he said, announcing that he would be visiting the state on April 11.

For the underserved areas in the state, he advised the member to work in coordination with district health officials and update the information on the portal for PM-ABHIM which is a large-scale, pan-India health scheme aimed at strengthening healthcare infrastructure.

Deo had asked the Minister if there were plans to give more AIIMS and medical colleges for serving people in tribal areas in South, West and Coastal Odisha.