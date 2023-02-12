Awareness programme on organic and natural farming held

Haridwar (Uttarakhand): A one-day awareness programme for farmers on organic and natural farming was held at the University of Patanjali. The programme was supported by the Regional Centre of Organic and Natural Farming and National Centre for Organic and Natural Farming of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India in collaboration with the Patanjali Organic Research Institute, Haridwar. Around 500 farmers participated in the programme.



Addressing the participants Acharya Balkrishna urged the farmers to initially adopt organic and natural farming practices to produce food for own consumption which will also lead to reduction of health related expenditure for their family. He shared about the work being done by Patanjali for helping farmers through digital methods including the HaritKranti and Annadata apps.

On this occasion Dr Gagnesh Sharma, Director, National Centre for Organic and Natural Farming spoke on the importance of Organic Certification, marketing of organic produce for which the centre is taking important initiatives. AK Upadhyay, Joint Director, Department of Agriculture, Uttarakhand shared the important schemes related with organic and natural farming being implemented by the State Government.

Hitesh Chowdhary, CEO/MD of Prakhand Bio energy Farmer Producer Company shared her experiences as an entrepreneur and trainer with the Patanjali Farmer Samridhi Programme and urged the women to take up organic farming.

Gopal Sharma, entrepreneur explained the work done in goshalas and making of vermicomposting as an enterprise. Progressive farmers including Sanjay Kumar, Jai Prakash, Khila Ram and Anil Pandey shared their experiences on Organic and Natural Farming.

Stalls of various products were displayed including the DhartiKa Doctor Soil Testing Kit, Patanjali Samridhi Card etcand live demonstration of natural farming practices was done. The programme was moderated by Shri Pawan Kumar, Chief General Manager of Patanjali Organic Research Institute.