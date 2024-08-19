Lucknow: Aspart of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s commitment to the comprehensive development of Ayodhya, the Uttar Pradesh government is on the one hand implementing projects worth approximately Rs 32,000 crores, and on the other, empowering the local youth through education, healthcare, and self-reliance.

Ayodhya remains a top priority for the Chief Minister, as demonstrated by his visits to two districts within the division in just two days to foster youth education and self-sufficiency. CM Yogi’s visit to Ayodhya on Sunday marked his third trip to the city within a fortnight.

Under the leadership of Gorakshapeethadhiswar Yogi Adityanath, Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad in Gorakhpur has successfully connected lakhs of students with education. Similarly, Yogi Adityanath is propelling Ayodhya to new heights in education.

The CM empowered nearly 7,000 youths by providing them with appointment letters daily, a testament to the rapid progress.

Following the CM’s directives, 13,866 youths received tablets through 59 colleges. On Sunday, the Chief Minister extended another significant gift to the youth of Ayodhya by distributing tablets and smartphones to over 3,415 young individuals.

CM Yogi’s vision is to connect more than 70,000 youths in Ayodhya and Ambedkarnagar with job opportunities. To support this, 50,000 vacancies have been created in Ayodhya and 21,000 in Ambedkar Nagar. CM Yogi Adityanath is steering the development of Ayodhya, establishing new milestones across various sectors.

During health crises, Yogi Adityanath has consistently supported the people of Ayodhya. Since taking office in 2017, up until August 13, 2024, he has allocated Rs 61 crore, 61 lakh, 84 thousand 829 from the Chief Minister’s Discretionary Fund to treat over 3,611 patients. Additionally, Rs 45 crore, 71 lakh, 16 thousand 354 has been provided for treating 2,834 patients in Ambedkar Nagar, part of the Ayodhya division. Yogi Adityanath alleged the pposition Samajwadi Party consider it “their life’s goal to prove every rapist and criminal innocent” and asserted that it would not be possible in the state.