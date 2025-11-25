Ayodhya glows as PM Modi arrives for saffron flag ceremony at the Ram Temple

Throngs of devotees flooded temple town Ayodhya on Tuesday (November 25, 2025) ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit for the ceremonial hoisting of a saffron flag atop the Ram temple that will mark the formal completion of the monument.

“The rituals have been completed. The Prime Minister will enter the temple premises at 10 am and will stay there till around 1.30 pm. In between, ‘darshan’, ‘pooja’, ‘dhwaj arohan’ and address will be held,” he said.

Officials said public Ram Mandir darshan at the temple could resume on Tuesday evening, depending on the timing of events. “If not today, then devotees will get darshan from tomorrow (November 26, 2025) definitely,” an official said.

A senior devotee who reached early at the temple-town to witness the rituals said: “This moment has arrived after 500 years. Our ancestors waited, toiled, struggled and sacrificed for it. To see this, it feels like a blessing.”

A pilgrim said the occasion was “a blessing in the form of sacrifice of generations”.

Modi will hoist a right-angled triangular saffron flag measuring 10×20 feet. The fabric will have a glowing Sun symbol denoting the valour of Ram with ‘Om’ and the holy Kovidara tree (fig) on it. It will be mounted atop a ‘shikhar’ that has been constructed as per the Nagara architectural style.