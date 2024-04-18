Ayodhya is in incomparable bliss: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Ram Navami on Wednesday and said Ayodhya is in incomparable bliss as this is the first time the festival is being celebrated there after the consecration of the Ram temple.



"The first Ram Navami after the Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya is a generational milestone, weaving together centuries of devotion with a new era of hope and progress. This is a day, crores of Indians waited for," Modi said in a series of posts on X.

This is the fruit of the hard work and sacrifices made by the people of the country over many years, Modi said. Ram Navami celebrates the birth of Lord Ram and the temple was recently consecrated at the place where he is believed to have been born in Ayodhya.

He also watched online the ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya following his Lok Sabha poll rally in Nalbari in Assam. In a post on X, the prime minister said, "After my Nalbari rally, I watched the Surya Tilak on Ram Lalla. Like crores of Indians, this is a very emotional moment for me. The grand Ram Navami in Ayodhya is historic. May this Surya Tilak bring energy to our lives and may it inspire our nation to scale new heights of glory."

Modi said, "May the blessings of Prabhu Shri Ram always remain upon us and guide our paths towards righteousness and peace, illuminating our lives with wisdom and courage." He said he feels overwhelmed and grateful on this occasion as he along with a large number of people in the country witnessed the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.