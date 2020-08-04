Ram Mandir Bhumi Poojan: Full Itenary and Arrangements Highlights

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled reach Lucknow airport at 10:35 AM and will leave for Ayodhya in helicopter at 10:40 AM. Modi will land at helipad in Saket Colony at 11:30 AM.

Around 11:40 AM Narendra Modi will first visit Hanumangarhi temple for darshan. After the pooja, he will visit Ram Janmabhoomi site for Bhoomi Poojan around noon. He will take about 10minutes for darshan of Ram Lalla followed by tree plantation in the premises of the temple at 12:15 PM.

Narendra Modi will then lay the foundation stone at 12:40 PM. Modi will then meet Swami Nrityagopal Das and other members of the Ram Janmabhoomi trust at 1:10 PM.

Narendra Modi will then leave for Saket helipad at 2:05 PM and then departs to Lucknow at 2:20 PM.

The seating arrangements is made for 175 invitees with social distancing protocols. These include 135 seers from many spiritual traditions.

LCD screens are made available behind the main site.

Here's the glimpse of how Ram Mandir will look after completion











