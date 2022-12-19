Ayodhya's Lata Mangeshkar Chowk major attraction

Ayodhya: The Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in the heart of Ayodhya has become a stop for many locals and tourists who use the roundabout to go to the site of the under-construction Ram Temple.



Constructed by the Uttar Pradesh government to honour the legendary singer on her 93rd birth anniversary, the chowk was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually on September 28. "The roundabout reflects the grandeur of what Ayodhya is going to be developed into along with the Ram temple. It is also such a great tribute to Lata Mangeshkar ji. We all are truly delighted to see it," Mahendra Rana, a tourist from Una in Madhya Pradesh, said. Located on the road leading to Faizabad, the chowk connects the Saryu Ghat (Naya Ghat) on one side and the Ram Path, which leads to the site of the under-construction Ram temple, on the other. It is here that most visitors start their tour of the city and their journey to the temple.

"I am from Ayodhya, we know this chowk as Naya Ghat chowk. I like how it has now been developed into a landmark. We stop here and take pictures for social media posts," 21-year-old college student Ajeet Pandey said as he clicked a photo of his friend near the 40-ft-long veena, weighing 14 tonnes, installed at the roundabout.

Ram bhajans by Lata Mangeshkar play on speakers in a loop as tourists evade traffic to walk up to the chowk. Some stand on the outside boundary while others cross over inside to take pictures and selfies before leaving for their onward journey. Jhansi resident Abhishek Pal Singh along with his family members made a brief halt at the roundabout. "We have come to Ayodhya after four years. The chowk is a welcome change. The last time this place was choked with traffic. After taking some pictures here, we will visit the Ram temple and attend the aarti at the Saryu ghat in the evening," he said. The Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, constructed with red sandstone, skirts a small tank at the centre of which rises the huge veena, inviting curiosity from onlookers.