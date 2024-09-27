Ayush Ministry Launches 'Swarna Prasan' Initiative In Odisha's Kalahandi District

The Ministry of Ayush has introduced its 'Swarna Prasan' initiative in Odisha's Kalahandi district, marking a significant step in promoting traditional Ayurvedic practices among school-age children. The program's launch on Thursday saw 500 students from local schools receiving the traditional Ayurvedic formulation.



Vedanta Aluminium, in partnership with the Ayush Ministry, spearheaded this initiative in Kalahandi and plans to expand its reach to the neighboring districts of Rayagada and Koraput. The inaugural event took place at two educational institutions in Bhawanipatna, the district headquarters: Manikeshwari High School and Saraswati Shishu Mandir.

Dr. Ayodhyanath Behera, the district assistant medical officer, emphasized the well-documented benefits of Swarna Prasan in enhancing immunity and cognitive abilities in children. He described it as a time-tested Ayurvedic practice with proven efficacy.

Nitin Kumar Tiwari, COO of Bauxite Mines at Vedanta Aluminium, outlined ambitious plans for the program. "Our collaboration with the Odisha government and the Ministry of Ayush aims to extend the Swarna Prasan program to 30,000 children, ranging from infants to 16-year-olds, across Koraput, Kalahandi, and Rayagada by 2024," he stated.

This initiative represents a significant effort to integrate traditional Ayurvedic practices into modern healthcare approaches for children in Odisha, potentially setting a precedent for similar programs across India.