Azamgarh’s black pottery revived through ODOP, artisans credit double-engine govt

Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh): Under the various self-employment schemes being implemented by the double-engine government at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh, Nizamabad in Azamgarh district is carving out a distinct identity through the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative, with its famed black pottery gaining recognition both nationally and internationally.

Once on the verge of extinction, the traditional craft of black pottery has witnessed a revival over the past few years. In 2015, the craft received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, marking a significant milestone in preserving its heritage value. Artisans say the real transformation began after the product was identified under the ODOP scheme.

Sanjay Prajapati, Director of Black Pottery Nizamabad, an organisation that manufactures clay idols of various designs along with household and decorative items, said the support of the Central and State governments has played a crucial role in reviving the ancient craft.

“The youth had abandoned this art, and it was slowly disappearing. After being recognised under ODOP, we began receiving bank loans easily. Today, black pottery is known not only across the country but also abroad. This progress has been possible due to the efforts of the Hon’ble Chief Minister,” he said.

Local entrepreneur and artisan Sohit Kumar Prajapati echoed similar sentiments. He said artisans are now able to access loans at low interest rates with a 25 per cent subsidy under the scheme. They are also receiving training and toolkits, which have strengthened production capacity and improved quality.

“In the past, many youths migrated in search of work. Now they are joining this trade and moving ahead rapidly. Our exports are increasing steadily,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for promoting local products on global platforms. “When Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented black pottery items as a gift to the Prime Minister of Japan, it was a proud moment for all of us. It felt like we were flying. Our handmade products are now gaining international recognition,” he added.

Artisans credit the initiative for helping transform a traditional rural craft into a globally recognised product. Calling it a reflection of “New India and New Uttar Pradesh,” they said government support has enabled even small, traditional industries to reach new heights, taking black pottery from local markets to the global stage.



