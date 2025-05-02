Babulal Marandi accuses Hemant Soren govt of illegally retaining Anurag Gupta as DGP

Ranchi: Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly, Babulal Marandi, on Friday accused the Hemant Soren government of illegally retaining "retired" IPS officer Anurag Gupta as the Director General of Police.

Citing a letter from the Union Home Ministry to the state government, Marandi said that Gupta was clearly instructed to retire on April 30, 2025, upon attaining the age of 60. "Despite this, he continues to hold the post of DGP, which is illegal," Marandi said at a press conference held at the state BJP headquarters here.

He asserted that only the Central government has the authority to grant service extensions to IAS or IPS officers under the All India Services cadre.

"This is beyond the jurisdiction of the state government. As per rules, Gupta automatically retired on April 30, yet the Chief Minister continues to keep him in charge of the state police," he said.

Marandi warned that any work or decisions undertaken by Gupta as DGP beyond April 30 are legally invalid.

"According to the Centre, Anurag Gupta’s tenure has ended, and as of now, Jharkhand legally has no DGP. He also held the posts of Director General of ACB and CID -- all three positions are now vacant. This is an unprecedented situation in the country," he added.

The former Chief Minister also alleged a "nexus" between CM Soren and Gupta. Marandi claimed that Gupta, acting on the CM’s directions, has been threatening witnesses in several Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases and their investigations and has even falsely implicated several individuals, leading to their imprisonment.

Marandi further alleged that illegal mining and coal theft are thriving in the state with the tacit support of the government and the police, with proceeds allegedly reaching the ruling establishment.

He also dubbed Gupta a “tainted officer” and said that Gupta was suspended for 22 months by the Soren government itself. "The sudden affection the Chief Minister has developed for him is inexplicable," he remarked.

Marandi also released a letter dated April 22, written by Sanjeev Kumar, Under Secretary in the Union Home Ministry, addressed to the Jharkhand Chief Secretary, stating that the state government’s notification appointing Gupta, a 1990-batch IPS officer, as DGP for two years from February 2, 2025, was in violation of established norms and the Supreme Court’s directions in the Prakash Singh case.

"The rules framed by the Jharkhand government and the appointments made under them are not valid. As per Rule 16(1) of the All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958, Anurag Gupta cannot be legally retained in service after April 30," the letter said.