Back private sector to make India self-reliant: Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a solid policy framework as the country is trying to shake off the economic downturn induced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing the sixth meeting of the government's think tank Niti Aayog, the Prime Minister said the private sector must be allowed to grow and the States and the Centre should both support them.

"We, as governments, have to provide private sector opportunities to take part in the mission of Aatmanirbhar Bharat," Modi said at the meeting, which was attended by Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors of various States and Union Territories.

Modi made a strong case for repealing archaic laws and making it easier to do business in India, stating that the Centre and States need to work closely to boost economic growth. He said farmers need better infrastructure and modern technology for which reforms and investment are very important. He said many commodities such as vegetable oils that India imports in large quantities can be locally produced and farm sector can become a large exporter in many products. He urged States to prepare their agro climatic regional planning strategies, which would help farmers. The whole country succeeded when the State and Central governments worked together during the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

Modi said that "the basis of the country's progress is cooperative federalism and today's meeting is to brainstorm to make it more meaningful and move towards competitive cooperative federalism." Modi said there is a need to bring competitive cooperative federalism not only among States but also among districts. He asked the States to form committees to reduce regulations which are no longer relevant in the wake of technology growth.



Underscoring the need to achieve Ease of Doing Business so the country can "grab global opportunities", Modi also spoke of achieving "Ease of Living" for the people. "For India's citizens, we must try and better Ease of Living. It will help us achieve the aspirations of Indians and make their lives better," he said.

Over the last few years, there have been opening of bank accounts, increase in vaccination and health facilities, free electricity connection, free gas connection which have "empowered the poor", bringing phenomenal changes in their lives, he said.

"The positive response received for this year's Budget has expressed the mood of the nation. The country has made up its mind that it wants to progress rapidly and doesn't want to lose time. The youth is playing a major role in setting the mood of the nation," the PM said.

The agenda of the meeting included agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing, human resource development, service delivery at grassroots level and health and nutrition.