Bad air: 106 shuttle buses, 60 extra Metro trips planned to make Delhiites give up cars

New Delhi : As Delhi’s air became more toxic on Friday, restrictions on the movement of BS-III petrol and BS-IV four-wheelers, a stringent fine of Rs 20,000 and augmentation of public transport buses and additional Metro trips were announced by the AAP government with the imposition of stringent GRAP Stage-III provisions.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said in coordination with the Delhi Transport Corporation, 106 bus shuttles, which will make 1,844 trips, have been planned to give commuters, especially government employees, an option to use private vehicles.

“I appeal to people to use the shuttle bus services that will touch Shastri Bhawan, Connaught Place, CGO Complex and Nehru Place along with linking Rohini, Dwarka, Badarpur, Janakpuri and Patparganj,” he said.

Metro trains would also run 60 additional trips to accommodate commuters.

Rai said only e-buses and CNG buses from other states will be allowed under GRAP-III.

On Thursday, Rai held a meeting with officials and said that the AAP government is fully committed to addressing the escalating air pollution in Delhi. In this context, he highlighted that for the first time in this winter season, the pollution level in Delhi has surpassed 400.

He said, “Since October 14, the pollution level (AQI) in Delhi has been in the poor and very poor categories. However, in just two days, it has escalated from the very poor to the severe category.”

The Delhi Environment Minister further stated that in light of this, a meeting was held with environmental scientists in the Green War Room. Following the meeting, Gopal Rai instructed all concerned departments to strictly adhere to the guidelines outlined in GRAP-II.

He further explained that, according to the report presented by the scientists over the last two days, there are two main reasons for the recent increase in pollution levels.

He added, “First, the snowfall in the mountains has caused a drop in Delhi’s temperature, leading to fog in the mornings and evenings across North India. Secondly, the wind speed has decreased. These two factors have caused the pollution level to rise rapidly.”