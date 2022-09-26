Bajrang Punia, Gaurav Sharma meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi

New Delhi: Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia and World Powerlifting champion Gaurav Sharma called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence on Monday.

After the meeting, Bajrang told IANS that he was congratulated by the Minister for his record fourth World Championships medal.

"I am feeling very happy and Rajnath Sir has always supported us (athletes). I feel motivated," he said.

Bajrang claimed the bronze medal in the men's 65kg on the final day of the World Wrestling Championships 2022, on September 18. The Haryana grappler -- who was wrestling with a bandage on his head due to the injury he sustained during his pre-quarterfinal -- produced a spirited fightback against Puerto Rico's Sebastian Rivera, after being 6-0 down early in the bout.

The 28-year-old eventually cut the lead and was trailing 8-9 heading into the last minute of the second period. The Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist then pulled off a two-point takedown in the final 20 seconds to turn the tables and win the bout 10-9.

It was Bajrang's fourth medal at the world championships (silver in 2018, bronze medals in 2013 and 2019).

Gaurav, meanwhile, said that the Defence Minister also enquired about the future tournaments in powerlifting and wrestling.

"We shared the info of upcoming events, and he gave his best wishes to us. It always feels great to meet Rajnath ji," he said.

Bajrang's brother Harendra Punia was also present in the meeting.