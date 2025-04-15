Bajwa seeks more time to appear before police

Chandigarh: A day after he was booked, Punjab Leader of Opposition Partap Bajwa on Monday expressed his inability to appear before the Cyber Crime police station in Mohali, near here, on Monday. Through his counsel, he sought time till 2 p.m. on Tuesday to appear before the police.

Bajwa said he received the summons late Sunday night.

Bajwa was booked over his recent statement claiming that 50 hand grenades had been smuggled into Punjab, of which 18 had exploded.

The notice issued by the Superintendent of Police reads, “In pursuance of Sub Section (3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, I hereby inform you that during the investigation of FIR No. 19 dated April 13, 2025 under Sections 353(2) and 197(1) of the BNS registered at Cyber Crime police station, Phase 7, SAS Nagar, it is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain facts and circumstances in relation to the present investigation. Hence, you are directed to appear before me at the police station concerned on Monday noon.”

Earlier, Bajwa was questioned by the police on Sunday at his residence here. Counterintelligence official Ravjot Grewal told the media that Bajwa made a statement in a media interview claiming that there are 50 hand grenades in Punjab, of which about 32 are still active.

“We took note of the interview and questioned him about his sources,” said Ravjot Garewal. She clarified that the purpose of their visit was to understand the basis of LoP’s claim.

Responding to questioning by the police team, the Leader of Opposition said: “I stand by my statement and will not reveal my sources. The police officers came to me, and I fully cooperated.”

Daring the AAP government to register a case against him, the Leader of Opposition said, “You’re fully welcome. The Chief Minister is a complete failure.

Unfortunately, the Chief Minister is running the government not with the intent to serve the people of Punjab but to carry out personal vendettas. Today’s events stand as a clear testimony to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s misuse of power.”