Just In
Balanced diet makes immune system more resilient to infections like TB: Health Ministry
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday said that a balanced diet plays an important role in strengthening the immune system, making it more resilient to infections like tuberculosis (TB).
In a post on X, the Ministry urged people to make nutritious food choices "to improve our health and contribute to the #TBMuktBharat goal".
"A balanced diet plays a crucial role in boosting our immune system, making us more resilient to infections like TB".
As per the World Health Organization (WHO), India has committed to eliminate TB by 2025, five years ahead of the global target of 2030.
With a whopping 2.8 million TB cases, India "represented 27 per cent of the global burden".
Last month, President Droupadi Murmu said that working together can help India to become free of TB.
In February, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the government spent approximately Rs 3,000 crore annually on free medicines, testing, and nutrition for 25 lakh TB patients in the country.
He also mentioned that 10 lakh TB patients of the country were being adopted by service-minded citizens, who were also distributing nutrition to them every month.