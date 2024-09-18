Balkrishna opens blood testing machine

The Mindray BC 760 Automated Hematology Analyser, a state-of-the-art blood testing machine , was inaugurated in the pathology lab run under the aegis of Patanjali Ayurveda Hospital by Acharya Balkrishna Ji Maharaj , Vice Chancellor of Central University New Delhi, Prof. Srinivas Varkhedi and Prof. Shivani from Bangalore.

On this occasion, Acharya ji said that patient welfare is paramount in our objectives. “We constantly try to provide the best possible medical facilities to patients.” Acharya said Mindray BC 760 Automated Heamatology Analyser is a state-of-the-art testing machine through which accurate information of Complete Blood Count and ESR will be available in a very short time.

It is helpful in accurate and differential calculation of body fluids. Its benefits will be available to patients of anemia , leukemia (a type of blood cancer) , thrombocytopenia (low number of platelets in the blood) , thrombocytosis , parasitic diseases , infectious diseases caused by blood poisoning such as sepsis, etc.