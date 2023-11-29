Live
- Brothers stabbed to death after fight over alcohol in UP, six held
- UP govt tables second supplementary budget
- Delhi court to hear Lava chief's bail plea in Vivo PMLA case on Dec 4
- More people in Gaza could die of diseases than bombings: WHO chief
- Cabinet okays drone scheme for women self-help groups
- New AI model to predict physical & mental development in preemies
- IMD warns of cyclonic development, anticipates weather turbulence across multiple regions
- Cabinet clears Rs 11.8 lakh cr scheme for free foodgrain to poor
- Mock drill by Waltair division at Simhachalam
- California tries to fight 'tranq' threat with tougher punishment
Just In
Ban on BS III petrol & BS IV diesel vehicles revoked, Delhi govt clarifies
The Delhi government has clarified that a ban on BS III petrol and BS IV diesel Light Motor Vehicles, or LMV (four wheelers), plying in the national capital has been revoked with immediate effect till further orders.
New Delhi: The Delhi government has clarified that a ban on BS III petrol and BS IV diesel Light Motor Vehicles, or LMV (four wheelers), plying in the national capital has been revoked with immediate effect till further orders.
The development comes after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Sub-Committee issued an order on Tuesday revoking the Stage-III actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect in Delhi and its peripherals.
The decision, made in response to the prevailing air quality conditions by CAQM, rescinds the order issued on November 2.
“The Sub Committee for invoking actions under the GRAP, in its order dated 28.11.2023 has directed to revoke the order issued vide dated 02.11.2023 for actions under Stage-III of the GRAP with immediate effect. However, actions under Stage I & II of the GRAP shall remain invoked,” read the order issued by the Deputy Commissioner (Pollution Control Department) Yogesh Sharma late Tuesday night.
“In view of the above, the restrictions imposed for plying of BS III, petrol and BS IV. diesel LMVs (four wheelers) in the jurisdiction of NCT of Delhi are hereby revoked with immediate effect till further orders."
The air quality in the national capital continued to remain under the ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday morning with the overall AQI at 318, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research.