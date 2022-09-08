Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina dances with folk artistes in Jaipur, visits Ajmer Dargah

Jaipur: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday visited the Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer along with her delegation, during a tour to Rajasthan.

Earlier, she reached Jaipur airport from Delhi at around 11 am. She was given a rousing welcome by Rajasthan Education Minister B.D. Kalla and Chief Secretary Usha Sharma. The traditional artistes of Rajasthan welcomed her with a folk dance, during which she could not stop herself and danced with the artistes at the airport itself.

During the visit of Sheikh Hasina, the Dargah was completely evacuated for security. The lanes leading from the road were also closed and traffic was diverted during passing of her cavalcade. More than 30 ministers and relatives of her cabinet accompanied the Bangladesh Prime Minister.

Mobiles of Khadim and others were kept outside during Ziyarat. Sheikh Hasina wrote her message in Bangladeshi language in the visitor's book of the Dargah Committee.

Sheikh Hasina's convoy reached the circuit house in Ajmer after spending an hour in the dargah. Hasina and her delegation rested here and left for Jaipur.