Bareilly court summons Rahul Gandhi

Highlights

The Bareilly District Court has issued a notice to Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi regarding his comments on the caste census during campaigning for parliamentary elections.

Bareilly: The Bareilly District Court has issued a notice to Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi regarding his comments on the caste census during campaigning for parliamentary elections. The court issued a notice to Gandhi, directing him to appear before it on January 7. The notice comes in response to a petition filed by Pankaj Pathak, who alleged that the remarks were like an "attempt to start a civil war in the country."

"We felt that the statement given by Rahul Gandhi during the elections on caste census was like an attempt to start a civil war in the country". Initially, the petition was filed in the MP-MLA court, where it was dismissed. However, the petitioner pursued the matter by appealing to the District Judge Court. "Our appeal was accepted there, and a notice was issued to Rahul Gandhi," Pathak said.

