Bareilly Under Tight Security Ahead Of Friday Prayers Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Tensions
Highlights
- Authorities in Bareilly have imposed strict security measures and suspended internet services across four UP districts until Saturday to prevent unrest following last week’s violence over the 'I Love Muhammad' row.
- Police, PAC, RAF, and drones are deployed as clerics appeal for peace during Friday prayers.
Bareilly has been placed under heightened security ahead of Friday prayers, following last week’s violent clashes sparked by the 'I Love Muhammad' poster controversy. The district witnessed large-scale unrest after a cancelled demonstration, where nearly 2,000 people clashed with police outside a mosque, leading to over 80 arrests.
To prevent further disturbances, internet services have been suspended in Bareilly and three nearby districts — Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit, and Budaun — until Saturday afternoon. The suspension covers mobile data, broadband, and SMS services, with authorities citing fears of misinformation and communal tensions during Dussehra celebrations.
Security arrangements have been scaled up, with heavy deployment of police, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), and Rapid Action Force (RAF) units. Drones are also being used to monitor sensitive areas. Bareilly has been divided into special security zones, and religious leaders have been urged to ask followers to disperse peacefully after prayers.
The tensions began after cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan cancelled a planned demonstration in support of the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign, sparking anger that quickly escalated into stone-pelting and violent clashes. Ahead of today’s prayers, senior cleric Maulana Ahsan Razan Khan has appealed for calm, urging people to return home peacefully after offering namaz.
