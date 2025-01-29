Barmer Farmer Demands Helicopter Access from IAS Officer Tina Dabi Due To Road Encroachment

In an unusual public grievance hearing in Sedwa, Rajasthan, District Collector Tina Dabi encountered a striking request from a local farmer seeking helicopter transportation to access his property. The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, highlighted a serious infrastructure issue masked by its seemingly outlandish solution.

Mangilal, a resident of Jorapura, presented his predicament during the hearing, explaining that encroachment had left him without any road access to both his home and farmland. According to his complaint, while he had previously succeeded in establishing road access with help from local authorities, a teacher named Kherajaram had allegedly occupied the path by planting cumin crops, effectively blocking all ground transportation routes.

The farmer expressed his frustration with the local administration, claiming that government officials had misused their authority and failed to address the encroachment issue. The situation has become so dire that Mangilal cannot harvest his crops, leading to his desperate request for aerial transportation.

The case now rests with Dabi, a distinguished IAS officer who topped the 2015 UPSC examination and was appointed as Barmer's District Collector last year. Her response to this unusual but telling case of rural infrastructure challenges is awaited.

The incident has drawn attention not only to local administrative challenges but also to the broader issues of land encroachment and agricultural accessibility in rural Rajasthan, where such disputes can severely impact farmers' livelihoods.