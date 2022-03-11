"Battle for India will be Fought in 2024, Not in any State" - Political strategist Prashant Kishore

New Delhi: The saffron party is celebrating the return of BJP to power in 4 states including Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, political strategist Prashant Kishor has also commented on these results.Prashant Kishor said on Friday that the fight for India will happen in 2024 and it will not be fought in any state.

Prashant Kishor said , '"battle for India will be fought and decided in 2024, not in any state elections."

"Saheb knows this! Hence this is a clever attempt to create frenzy around state results to establish a decisive psychological advantage over the Opposition," He also warned that one should not "fall or be part of this false narrative".

In this way, Prashant Kishor made it clear that the BJP is trying to create an atmosphere for 2024 after winning the states and it is not necessary that it will be successful.After the election results, PM Narendra Modi had said in his speech on Thursday evening that When we won the general election in 2019,So people said that it was decided only after the big victory of BJP in 2017.. Will such wise people now say that after the victory of UP in 2022, a signal has been given for 2024?.Not only this, while attacking the political experts, he said that, they should fix their basics now.